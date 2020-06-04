6-3-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
Southern Seven Health Department has reported 2 more deaths related to COVID19. Both are from Union County. They have also confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19. 3 are in Alexander County, 1 is in Johnson County, 2 are in Pulaski County, and 8 are in Union County. All are being isolated. There are 5 new recovered cases. All are in Union County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 256 cases, 98 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 11 (8 recoveries)
- 3 cases
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 11 (4 recoveries)
- 1 case
Massac: 7 (6 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 60 (30 recoveries)
- 2 cases
Union: 165 (48 recoveries, 13 deaths)
- 8 cases
- 5 recoveries
- 2 deaths