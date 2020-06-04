Death of Dekalb County Sheriff Andy Clark
At approximately 11:20 a.m. yesterday morning, while responding to assist one of his deputies, Dekalb County Sheriff Andy Clark was involved in a vehicle crash. Sheriff Clark died as a result of injuries he sustained. He took office on September 1, 2016. He is the first Missouri sheriff to die in the line-of-duty since 1994. Sheriff Clark was on his way to help his deputy who was trying to catch a man accused of fleeing after stealing a package of beer. Sheriff Clark leaves behind a wife and four young children.