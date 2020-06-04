Missouri’s ‘last responders’ facing major challenges during coronavirus outbreak

Missouri’s last responders are in desperate need of supplies to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Don Otto with the Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association says protective gear purchased through vendors is long gone and funeral homes are not part of the emergency supply chain. He says some Missouri morgues, hospitals, and nursing homes are requiring funeral directors to wear protective equipment while in their building.

In order to safely and properly handle a body potentially exposed to COVID-19, Otto says the federal government wants personal protective equipment used. And, funeral directors have been deemed as essential personnel.

