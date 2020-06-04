Ongoing investigation for shooting in Poplar Bluff

There is an ongoing investigation into a shooting that was reported in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of North 11th Street, where a 55-year-old man was shot in the arm while standing on a porch. He was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment, before being flown to another hospital. Several bullet casings were on a nearby vehicle, and several were found on the house the victim was standing under. No suspect has been identified, and the investigation is currently ongoing. If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact the Police Department by calling 573-785-5776.

