River Radio Blood Drive
River Radio and the American Red Cross are hosting a Blood Drive on Friday, June 19th, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
You can donate at three locations:
Osage Centre in Cape
Elks Lodge #2319 in Sikeston
Perryville Elks Lodge
Main Street Center in Anna
All presenting donors receive a St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive t-shirt while supplies last.
Due to COVID19 the American Red Cross has increased their vigilance concerning safety protocols including :
– Providing hand sanitizing stations at entry and exit
– Temperature checks before entering the blood drive
– Wiping down touched areas after every collection
– Following social distancing practices between donors including donor beds, waiting and refreshment areas
Visit redcrossblood.org to preschedule an appointment and view the full list of safety precautions OR call 1-800-RED-CROSS.