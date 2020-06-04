Route Z in Scott County closed for culvert replacement

Scott County Route Z, from County Road 467 south a half a mile, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Wednesday. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

