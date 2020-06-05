6-4-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has reported 6 new confirmed cases of COVID19 and 3 new probable cases. There are 81 confirmed cases and 28 probable cases. There are also 7 new recoveries. This brings the total to 109 cases with 81 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 30 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 44 are in the City of Cape, and 35 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 38 are from close-contact to a known case, and 35 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php
Bollinger – 7 (5 recoveries)
Perry – 72 (49 recoveries)
- 4 new cases
- 1 new recovery
Scott – 115 (77 recoveries, 10 deaths)
- 2 new cases
- 2 new recoveries
Stoddard – 103 (42 recoveries, 6 deaths)
- 1 new death
- 3 new cases
- 7 new recoveries