6-4-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
Southern Seven Health Department has confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19. One is a male in his 60s from Johnson County and one is a female in her 20s from Union County. Both are being isolated. There are no new recovered cases. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 258 cases, 98 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 11 (8 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 12 (4 recoveries)
- 1 new case
Massac: 7 (6 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 60 (30 recoveries)
Union: 166 (48 recoveries, 13 deaths)
- 1 new case