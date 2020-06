The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) and Missouri National Guard will perform drive-through testing for COVID19 in Cape Girardeau County today. They are no longer accepting registrations for testing at Arena Park. The event is full. If you still need to be tested, you should contact your healthcare provider.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!