Friday, June 5th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man flew into a violent rage at a Vancouver Island Wendy’s after staff forgot to put mustard on his burger, according to police. Wendy’s staff members called police after the man exited his car and began striking a plexiglas barrier that separates the restaurant takeout window.

The West Shore RCMP, which stands for “Royal Canadian Mounted Police, say the incident occurred at roughly 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. “The suspect got out of his car and came up to the drive-thru window and began yelling at staff while he smashed the Plexiglas barrier and completely ripped it off the wall,” said Nancy Saggar of the RCMP.

“Before leaving, the suspect threw the Plexiglas barrier underneath another vehicle in the parking lot,” said Saggar. Police say they are investigating the incident as a case of mischief and causing a disturbance. No Wendy’s staff members were injured. Mounties are now asking the public to help identify the man.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!