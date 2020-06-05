Ironton Man Arrested For Promoting Child Pornography

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested an Ironton man on Wednesday for promoting child pornography. On June 3rd, investigators executed a search warrant at 24-year-old Alexander Stidem’s residence. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. Stidem was arrested and transported to the Iron County Jail. Yesterday, the Iron County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Stidem with promoting child pornography. Stidem is currently being held without bond.

