Parson reminds MO protesters the coronavirus is still out there

Governor Parson is urging protesters to take coronavirus precautions. Many of the events have drawn hundreds of people to them to rally against social injustice. Parson met with St. Louis area leaders Wednesday and officials in the Kansas City region yesterday to visit about the ongoing unrest around Missouri.

Some leaders have urged protesters to self-quarantine for two weeks if they have not been wearing masks and using social distance during the gatherings.

