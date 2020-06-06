Trading Post – June 6

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Kitchen cabinets

Storm windows

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Five person hot tub – $500

Sidebox smoker – $250 – ph #: 573-587-1976

————-

iPhone 8 – $250 – ph #: 573-275-1222

————-

‘08 Dodge Grand Caravan – $2,200 – ph #: 573-837-5011

————-

Stainless-steel sink – $15

7 ft weightlifting bar – $20

‘67 VW bus – ph #: 576-7405

————-

Registered Alaskan Malamute – 1 year old

Buying: Vintage Pocket Watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

Acoustic guitar

Buying: weed eater – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Citywide garage sale – Scott City

————-

Man’s bicycle – 26 in – $25 – ph #: 573-270-9582

————-

Oster bread maker – $80 – ph #: 573-979-7754

————-

Child’s go cart – $250

RayBan sunglasses – $75

Oriental collectables – ph #: 667-5540

————-

Buying: Super 8 camcorder – ph #: 334-3595

