2 dead, 6 injured after shooting in Sikeston
The Sikeston DPS is investigating a shooting that left six victims injured and two dead. Around 1:45 am yesterday, Sikeston DPS received a call of a noise complaint coming from a party in the 900 block of Plantation Blvd. Witnesses said that shortly after police left the area, a vehicle drove by the party and fired multiple shots, then fled the scene. 6 people were injured and are being treated for nonlife threatening injuries. 2 other people were killed. 21-year-old Kimyata Haynes, of Charleston, died on the scene 20-year-old while Faquazia Wilson, also of Charleston, died at an area hospital while being treated. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the department at 573-471-4711 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 573-471-1500. All tips can remain anonymous.