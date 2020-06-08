6-5-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
On Friday, Southern Seven Health Department has confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19. One is a male in his 50s and one is a female in her 50s from Alexander County; one is a male in his 30s from Johnson County. All are being isolated. There are 5 new recovered cases. 4 are from Johnson County and 1 is from Massac County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 261 cases, 103 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 13 (8 recoveries)
- 2 new cases
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 13 (8 recoveries)
- 1 new case
- 4 new recoveries
Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)
- 1 new recovery
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 61 (30 recoveries)
Union: 165 (48 recoveries, 13 deaths)