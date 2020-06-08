6-5-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

On Friday, Southern Seven Health Department has confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19. One is a male in his 50s and one is a female in her 50s from Alexander County; one is a male in his 30s from Johnson County. All are being isolated. There are 5 new recovered cases. 4 are from Johnson County and 1 is from Massac County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 261 cases, 103 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 13 (8 recoveries)

2 new cases

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 13 (8 recoveries)

1 new case

4 new recoveries

Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)

1 new recovery

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 61 (30 recoveries)

Union: 165 (48 recoveries, 13 deaths)

