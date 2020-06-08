Federal grant to make way for 30 temp jobs, train another 70 Missourians

The federal government has awarded Missouri a $1.3 million grant to create temporary humanitarian jobs supporting the fight against the coronavirus. Doctor Mardy Leathers with the Missouri Office of Workforce Development says the grant makes way for 30 temporary positions and another 70 Missourians interested in these jobs can get trained.

Leathers says he hopes 11 local workforce development boards will get the funding by the end of June. He says the jobs are expected to last about six months and will be open to anyone who has been unemployed over the past five years.

