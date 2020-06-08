Jackson man charged with terrorist threat, trespassing, and sexual misconduct

Last Wednesday, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Jackson man at Zion Lutheran Church on County Road 226, south of Gordonville. 45-year-old Duane Ratliff was found trespassing while he was naked. When being processed in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center and having been in contact with many officers, he made statements that he was Covid19 positive after having been tested in St. Louis. He was asked at the scene when he was arrested and denied being sick or being positive for coronavirus. Sheriff’s Deputies made inquiries with Health officials and determined he had not been previously tested. Deputies then transported Ratliff to a medical facility and determined in fact he was not positive for the Virus. He has been charged with making a terroristic threat, second degree trespassing, and first degree sexual misconduct. Ratliff remains in Custody at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center in Jackson in Lieu of a $30,000.00 cash or surety bond.

