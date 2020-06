The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs your help to find 14-year-old Nathan Covarrubias. Nathan went missing on May 29, 2020 from Walnut, Mississippi. He is 5’7”, weighs 150 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. Contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office (Mississippi) at 662-286-7703 if you have any information.https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1392229/1/screen

