Monday, June 8th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Even in a country roiled by mayhem and disease, a Floridian will still find the time to assault someone with a hamburger. According to police, 47-year-old Tanya Cordero was arrested Monday evening following a confrontation with her boyfriend in a Largo mobile home owned by the man’s mother.

Cordero and the 39-year-old victim have “four children in common,” according to an arrest affidavit, though a grandmother has full custody of the couple’s offspring. The confrontation between Cordero and her boyfriend was reportedly touched off when Cordero became upset when the man closed a window in her room.

So, investigators allege, Cordero “smashed hamburger in his face.” When questioned by police, Cordero “denied doing so, but her boyfriend still had hamburger in his ear upon arrival.” Charged with domestic battery, a misdemeanor, Cordero was later released from the county jail on her own recognizance.

