Public Health Officials Announce 867 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease 6-7-2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 867 new

confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 43 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 males 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Will: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 127,757 cases, including 5,904 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,700 specimens for a total of 1,042,774. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 31–June 6 is 5%.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!