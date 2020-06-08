The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Reports Confirmed COVID-19 Cases that visited Lake of the Ozarks
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is notifying you about potential exposures of Cape Girardeau County residents and/or Southeast Missouri State University students involved with a boat party at the Lake of the Ozarks from May 29th through May 31st. Please contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-335-7846 with any information or questions you may have about the potential exposures. The Health Center strongly encourages participants to be tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine until test results are known. For testing, contact your healthcare provider or contact Cross Trails Medical Center at (573)339-1196.