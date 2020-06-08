The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Reports Confirmed COVID-19 Cases that visited Lake of the Ozarks

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is notifying you about potential exposures of Cape Girardeau County residents and/or Southeast Missouri State University students involved with a boat party at the Lake of the Ozarks from May 29th through May 31st. Please contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-335-7846 with any information or questions you may have about the potential exposures. The Health Center strongly encourages participants to be tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine until test results are known. For testing, contact your healthcare provider or contact Cross Trails Medical Center at (573)339-1196.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!