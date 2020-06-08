U.51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge Work Zone Restriction starts today

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans work zone lane and load width restrictions on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge and Kentucky approach levee starting today.

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge that connects Kentucky and Illinois will be restricted to one lane with a maximum 8 ft.-6 inch load width to allow deck maintenance and joint work. This work zone will be in place around the clock until around October 1, 2020.

In addition to the lane and load width restriction on the bridge, this project includes work zone lane restrictions along the U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge Kentucky approach levee. This work zone for maintenance and roadway improvements runs from mile point 4.873 at the end of the Willow Slough “Mile Long” Bridge near Wickliffe extending westward to mile point 6.658 near the Minor Slough Bridge. This 1.77 mile section includes several phases of work for upgrades to the levee and roadway driving surface.

You should be prepared to encounter an extended section of one-lane traffic with alternating flow initially controlled by flaggers. As the project ramps up, alternating traffic will be controlled by an automated signal in both work zones.

Due to the use of automated signals and two extended sections of one-lane traffic, delays are likely in this work zone through the summer construction season. There will be a strictly enforced work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence.

Truckers should take note of the strictly enforced 8 ft-6 inch maximum load width restriction. There will be only 6 inches of clearance on each side due to the use of a barrier wall on the bridge deck. Extra caution is required.

Intech Contracting, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $8,060,092 project. The target completion date is October 1, 2020.

A map indicating the location of this work zone is available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

