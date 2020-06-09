6-8-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has reported 2 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of COVID19 in the county. There are 87 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases. There is also 1 new recovery. This brings the total to 116 cases with 82 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 31 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 46 are in the City of Cape, and 38 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 42 are from close-contact to a known case, and 37 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 7 (6 recoveries)

1 new recovery

Perry – 72 (53 recoveries)

4 new recoveries

Scott – 122 (80 recoveries, 11 deaths)

5 new cases

3 new recoveries

Stoddard – 104 (43 recoveries, 6 deaths)

