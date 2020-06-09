6-8-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department has confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19. In Alexander County, one is a female in her 30s and another is in her 60s. One is a male in his 20s from Pulaski County. All are being isolated. There are 10 new recovered cases. 3 are from Alexander County, 1 is from Johnson County, 1 is from Pulaski County, and 5 are from Union County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 261 cases, 113 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 15 (11 recoveries)

  • 2 new cases
  • 3 new recoveries

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 13 (9 recoveries)

  • 1 new recovery

Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 62 (31 recoveries)

  • 1 new case
  • 1 new recovery

Union: 165 (48 recoveries, 13 deaths)

  • 5 new recoveries

