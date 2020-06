The Cape Girardeau Senior Center is closed through June 15 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had several days off from work before testing positive and the center is taking all necessary precautions. Homebound individuals using the center’s meal delivery services received a package of frozen meals to use this week during the closure and the center will reopen for pickup and delivery June 15th.

