COVID19 testing available in multiple Southeast Missouri counties
Several Counties in Southeast Missouri will be holding COVID-19 tests this week.
The Butler County Health Department will be hosting testing by appointment only, which can be scheduled by calling the department at 573-785-8478. Individuals must be 16 years or older to be tested.
Testing for the coronavirus will also be available in Stoddard County on Wednesday at the Lighthouse Church in Dexter, from 7 am to 3 pm.
In Ripley County, testing will be performed from noon to 7 pm at the Riverfront Park in Doniphan on Thursday.
The Van Buren High School in Carter County will also be holding testing on Thursday, from noon to 7 pm.
These sites are available for any resident of Missouri, and registration is available by visiting www.Health.Mo.Gov, or by calling 877-435-8411.