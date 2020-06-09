DNR Says Missouri’s Soil and Water Conservation Tax has Improved More than Five-Million Acres

MoNet

The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) credits soil and water conservation programs for helping Missouri landowners keep 186-million tons of soil from eroding into our waterways, since 1984. That’s the year Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment for a one-tenth-of-one-percent sales tax for parks, soil, and water conservation. DNR agricultural liaison Kurt Boeckmann testifies the tax has been crucial.

Boeckmann testified before the Joint Committee on Agriculture. The majority of the soil and water portion of the tax has been used to assist farmers through voluntary programs that are developed by the Soil and Water Districts Commission. The tax has received bipartisan support and is backed by both Missouri Farm Bureau and the Sierra Club.

