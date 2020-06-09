Poplar Bluff man sentenced on drug and gun charges

A Poplar Bluff man was sentenced to 72 months in prison for drug and gun charges. During his guilty plea on December 30, 2019, 20-year-old Payten Ice admitted that on September 19, 2018, Poplar Bluff police officers responded to a call that an individual matching Ice’s description was pointing a gun at people. Officers contacted Ice, and he was found in possession of approximately three grams of meth that he intended to distribute to others, $206 in cash, and a 9mm pistol. He admitted to the investigating officers that he had pointed the gun at people. On December 26, 2018, Ice sold meth to an individual cooperating with law enforcement. Later that day, Ice was in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement officers and was searched. Officers found about ten grams of meth in his pants pocket, and a set of digital scales. On March 3, 2019, Ice was pulled over for a traffic stop by a Trooper for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and was again found in possession of a firearm and over two grams of meth. He was charged with 3 counts of possession with intent to distribute meth, 1 count of distribution of meth, and 1 count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

