Traffic Snarl in U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge & Approach Levee Work Zone in Ballard County
Ballard County 911 reports a major traffic snarl in the Wickliffe area due to work to establish an extended work zone on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge and the Kentucky approach levee. This 5-mile section of U.S. 51 between Wickliffe, KY, and Cairo, IL, has two work zones with extended areas of one-lane traffic controlled by an automated signal. Some of the back-ups may be due to work to install sections of a barrier wall for work on the bridge deck. The contractor pulled down the work zones and restored normal 2-way traffic as quickly as possible. Some reports say it took almost an hour to travel 4 miles from Wickliffe across the bridge into Illinois. KYTC engineers will be meeting with the contractor this morning to work on a revised traffic plan for the project. Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going towww.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1.