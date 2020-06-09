Traffic Snarl in U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge & Approach Levee Work Zone in Ballard County

Ballard County 911 reports a major traffic snarl in the Wickliffe area due to work to establish an extended work zone on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge and the Kentucky approach levee. This 5-mile section of U.S. 51 between Wickliffe, KY, and Cairo, IL, has two work zones with extended areas of one-lane traffic controlled by an automated signal. Some of the back-ups may be due to work to install sections of a barrier wall for work on the bridge deck. The contractor pulled down the work zones and restored normal 2-way traffic as quickly as possible. Some reports say it took almost an hour to travel 4 miles from Wickliffe across the bridge into Illinois. KYTC engineers will be meeting with the contractor this morning to work on a revised traffic plan for the project. Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going towww.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!