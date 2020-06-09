Tuesday, June 9th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman in England whose sister wants to name her newborn after one of her favorite foods has been slammed by parents online who say the baby will be “bullied.” The woman explained that her sister, who is in her third trimester, is “ready to pop any day now,” and has finally revealed her choice of baby name after keeping it a secret the entire pregnancy.

She said that when her sister first shared the name with her, she assumed she was joking, but as the mum-to-be went on to talk about a possible nickname for the baby she found out she wasn’t. The aunt-to-be said: “The name is Portabella. Like the mushroom. And yes, she did give me permission to share it here.”

“At first, I thought she was joking, but then she started saying how we could just call the kid Bella for short. There’s obviously nothing wrong with Bella, but I think naming your kid after a mushroom is weird.”

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!