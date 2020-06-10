2 arrested for drugs in Poplar Bluff

A traffic stop on Relief St. in Poplar Bluff Monday afternoon resulted in two felony arrests and the seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and firearms. Shortly after noon, Poplar Bluff officers stopped a white 2001 Ford pickup driven by 27-year-old Alexa Ramos, of Poplar Bluff. Her passenger, 62-year-old Kendis Scroggins of Poplar Bluff, fled the traffic stop on foot, but was taken into custody a short distance from the scene. Ramos was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant. An inventory of the vehicle revealed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia, a shotgun, a rifle, and ammunition. Ramos is charged with Dangerous Drugs – Unlawful Use of Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Scroggins is charged with Failure to register as a Sex Offender, Probation Violation, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Scroggins was listed on the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender Registry as a “Non-Compliant Offender.” Both were taken to the Butler County Jail.

Alexa Ramos

Kendis Scroggins

