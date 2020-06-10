6-9-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has reported no new cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 87 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases. There are 5 new recoveries. This brings the total to 116 cases with 87 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 31 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 46 are in the City of Cape, and 38 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 42 are from close-contact to a known case, and 37 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php
Bollinger – 7 (6 recoveries)
Perry – 75 (56 recoveries)
- 3 new cases
- 3 new recoveries
Scott – 124 (85 recoveries, 13 deaths)
- 2 new cases
- 5 new recoveries
- 2 new deaths
Stoddard – 105 (54 recoveries, 6 deaths)
- 1 new case
- 11 new recoveries