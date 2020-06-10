6-9-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
Southern Seven Health Department has confirmed 1 new case of COVID-19. The individual is a female in her 50s from Johnson County and she is being isolated. There are 18 new recovered cases. 4 are from Alexander County, 1 is from Johnson County, and 13 are from Union County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 265 cases, 126 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 15 (15 recoveries)
- 4 new recoveries
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 14 (10 recoveries)
- 1 new case
- 1 new recovery
Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 62 (31 recoveries)
Union: 165 (61 recoveries, 13 deaths)
- 13 new recoveries