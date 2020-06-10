Cape man charged after armed robbery in 1000 block of Sturdivant Street
Charges have been filed against a Cape Girardeau man for his alleged involvement in a series of events over the weekend surrounding an armed robbery and the theft of a firearm. A suspect was located by police and identified as 24-year-old Justin Gray. Officers obtained a search warrant and gathered evidence from Gray’s residence before he was arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The armed robbery was committed about 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Sturdivant Street in Cape Girardeau. Gray allegedly pointed his gun at a victim’s head and told the victim he would shoot him if the victim did not give up his gun. Gray then took the victim’s Taurus TH9C 9 mm handgun from the bed and left the residence. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.