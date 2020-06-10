Domestic assault at Village on the Green apartment complex leaves juvenile injured

An investigation is underway after a domestic assault occurred yesterday between a mother and her juvenile son. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers were seen outside the doorway of an apartment building on Village Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. Officers escorted a woman to a patrol vehicle before leaving the scene, and a pool of blood was observed inside the doorway to the apartment building and on the steps. The mother claimed her son was “accidentally cut on the hand” during the dispute. The injuries are non-life threatening, and he received medical treatment. The mother has been taken into custody pending a full investigation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!