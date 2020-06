Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings in DeKalb County today in honor of DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark.On June 3, Sheriff Clark was killed in a motor vehicle crash while carrying out his duties and responding to assist a deputy on an emergency call. The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Sheriff Clark is laid to rest.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!