Wednesday, June 10th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

A 30-year-old man in China has had a whole fish removed from his rectum after he had allegedly sat on it by accident. Gruesome footage shows medics removing the dead blue tilapia from the patient’s body at a hospital.

Reports from local media did not specify the fish’s size, but the species usually measures 12-16 inches long. The incident is believed to have taken place at the Zhaoqing First People’s Hospital in Guangdong province of southern China.

Doctors made the shocking discovery during an X-ray scan after the 30-year-old man had gone to the hospital for severe abdominal pain. The anonymous patient claimed that the fish slipped into his rectum after he had accidentally sat on the creature.

The man eventually came to the hospital after failing to remove the fish from his backside himself. The medics had to surgically open the man’s belly to remove the dead fish from his rectum because the fish was “quite big.”

