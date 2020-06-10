Will Missourians get another stimulus payment?

Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says Capitol Hill is waiting to figure out whether another direct payment is needed to help Americans deal with the economic toll of the coronavirus.

Earlier in the spring, Congress passed a plan giving Americans who made $75,000 or less last year a $1,200 payment plus $500 per kid. Married couples received $2,400. Luetkemeyer says Congress could also consider whether to help states with their declining unemployment funds.

