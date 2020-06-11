‘Heart of Missouri manufacturing’ showcased in new directory featuring personal protective equipment makers

Missouri Enterprise, a state manufacturing organization, has launched a directory showcasing companies who are offering personal protective equipment to businesses and the general public. From distilleries making sanitizers to furniture fabric companies producing face masks and gowns, spokesperson Amy Susan says Missouri manufacturers are filling a need brought on by COVID-19.

She says she would like to see additional companies listed that can make protective barriers. So far, about 54 Missouri companies can be found on the directory at MissouriEnterprise.org

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!