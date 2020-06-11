Thursday, June 11th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

He isn’t even her father, yet a Florida man let a 12-year-old girl drive his SUV and told her to speed because he wanted to be a “cool father.” 41-year-old Shaun Michaelsen told the arresting officer he is friends with the girl’s mother and that the girl and her friend were staying with him for a few days.

He said the girl had asked earlier in the day if she could drive his Jeep, so he thought “it would be cool” and that he was trying to be a “cool father,” the police report said. Michaelsen also told officers he had been drinking.

Jupiter Officer Craig Yochum said in his arrest report that he spotted the Jeep make an illegal U-turn and then speed away at about 12:10 a.m. Monday. He followed and the Jeep reached speeds of 85 mph in a 45-mph zone before he was able to pull it over. Michaelsen is charged with child neglect and allowing an unauthorized person to drive.

