6-11-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has reported 5 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 101 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases. There are no new recoveries. This brings the total to 130 cases with 87 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 36 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 53 are in the City of Cape, and 41 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 53 are from close-contact to a known case, and 40 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 8 (6 recoveries)

1 new case

Perry – 79 (58 recoveries)

1 new case

Scott – 128 (85 recoveries, 11 deaths)

2 new cases

Stoddard – 110 (54 recoveries, 7 deaths)

2 new cases

12 new recoveries

