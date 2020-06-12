6-11-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 in the region. The individual is a female in her 80s from Johnson County. There are 33 new recovered cases. 2 are in Pulaski County and 31 are in Union County. On June 8th, Southern Seven reported 3 recovered cases that were discovered yesterday to still be active. Those 3 cases are in Alexander County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 268 cases, 156 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 16 (12 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 15 (10 recoveries)

1 new case

Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 62 (33 recoveries)

2 new recoveries

Union: 166 (92 recoveries, 15 deaths)

31 new recoveries

