6-11-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
Southern Seven Health Department has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 in the region. The individual is a female in her 80s from Johnson County. There are 33 new recovered cases. 2 are in Pulaski County and 31 are in Union County. On June 8th, Southern Seven reported 3 recovered cases that were discovered yesterday to still be active. Those 3 cases are in Alexander County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 268 cases, 156 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 16 (12 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 15 (10 recoveries)
- 1 new case
Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 62 (33 recoveries)
- 2 new recoveries
Union: 166 (92 recoveries, 15 deaths)
- 31 new recoveries