First West Nile Virus Positive Test in Illinois Reported

On June 10th, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois for 2020. A report said that on May 30th the Des Plaines Valley Mosquito Abatement District collected a positive mosquito batch from River Forest, Illinois, and North Shore Mosquito Abatement District collected a positive mosquito batch on June 5th in Evanston, Illinois. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported so far this year. In May, Southern Seven Health Department began placing mosquito traps in each of the lower seven counties in Illinois. No positive case of West Nile Virus has been detected in the region this year. Collections will continue through October.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!