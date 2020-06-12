PSC Sets Intervention Deadline In Case Filed By Ameren Missouri And Three Rivers Electric Cooperative

Ameren Missouri and Three Rivers Electric Cooperative have filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission in which Ameren Missouri seeks to sell a portion of its electric system to Three Rivers Electric Cooperative. Ameren Missouri also seeks Commission authority to transfer approximately 258 of its current

customers to Three Rivers Electric Cooperative while Three Rivers Electric Cooperative seeks to transfer approximately 270 of its current customers to Ameren Missouri. The application also seeks

Commission approval of an electric territorial agreement between Ameren Missouri and Three Rivers Electric Cooperative which establishes exclusive service territories for each in portions of Cole and Osage counties.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than July 10, 2020, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, e-mail opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!