Trading Post – June 13

Stihl lawn mower hoods

Cub Cadet riding mower – $275

Poulan riding mower – ph #: 573-837-9005

————–

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Gibson acoustic guitar -w/case – ph #: 573-270-1476

————–

Buying:  spare tire

Buying:  electric guitar – ph #: 573-620-3572

————–

Adjustable hospital bed – $200 – ph #: 243-7769

————–

Air conditioner window unit – $20

Stand-alone air conditioner – $75

Metal desk – $20 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————–

Hay bales

Grater blade – 6 ft – ph #: 283-5925

————–

St. Louis Cardinals domino set – $20 – ph #: 573-270-1476

————–

‘08 Starcraft camper

‘06 Chevy Impala

Battery-powered go cart – ph #: 421-5385

————–

Pelican paddle boat – $200

Pelican fishing boat – $250 – ph #: 573-225-1240

————–

Garage sale – 2516 Abby Rd. – Cape

————–

Self propelled lawn mower

Electric weed eater – $150 both – ph #: 573-837-8365

————–

Hardwood lumber – ph #: 225-4801

————–

Pressure washer – $135

Homelite leaf blower – $55 – ph #: 334-1757

————–

Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Buying: 3 phase generator – ph #: 573-276-4530

————–

3 acres of land – Hwy 77 near Benton – ph #: 573-270-1476

————–

Used tillers – ph #: 573-545-3458

————–

Church Sale – Minor Baptist – Hwy H near Minor 

————–

Acoustic guitar – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

Registered Alaskan Malamute – female – $195 – ph #: 573-270-0490

