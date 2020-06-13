Trading Post – June 13
Stihl lawn mower hoods
Cub Cadet riding mower – $275
Poulan riding mower – ph #: 573-837-9005
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Gibson acoustic guitar -w/case – ph #: 573-270-1476
Buying: spare tire
Buying: electric guitar – ph #: 573-620-3572
Adjustable hospital bed – $200 – ph #: 243-7769
Air conditioner window unit – $20
Stand-alone air conditioner – $75
Metal desk – $20 – ph #: 573-450-5312
Hay bales
Grater blade – 6 ft – ph #: 283-5925
St. Louis Cardinals domino set – $20 – ph #: 573-270-1476
‘08 Starcraft camper
‘06 Chevy Impala
Battery-powered go cart – ph #: 421-5385
Pelican paddle boat – $200
Pelican fishing boat – $250 – ph #: 573-225-1240
Garage sale – 2516 Abby Rd. – Cape
Self propelled lawn mower
Electric weed eater – $150 both – ph #: 573-837-8365
Hardwood lumber – ph #: 225-4801
Pressure washer – $135
Homelite leaf blower – $55 – ph #: 334-1757
Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543
Buying: 3 phase generator – ph #: 573-276-4530
3 acres of land – Hwy 77 near Benton – ph #: 573-270-1476
Used tillers – ph #: 573-545-3458
Church Sale – Minor Baptist – Hwy H near Minor
Acoustic guitar – ph #: 573-282-2268
Registered Alaskan Malamute – female – $195 – ph #: 573-270-0490