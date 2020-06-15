2 dead, 7 injured after shooting in Sikeston UPDATE 3 arrests made

Sikeston DPS arrested three people for last Sunday’s early morning shooting on Plantation Blvd. The drive by left seven people injured and two dead. By late Wednesday evening, investigators had arrested three suspects in relation to these murders. On Friday, 20-year-old Antonio Johnson Jr., 21-year-old Deantrell Beard, and 20-year-old Tyshonne Williams, all of Sikeston, were formally charged with 2 counts of first degree murder, 7 counts of first degree assault, 9 counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. They all remain in custody at the Mississippi County Jail. Investigators disclosed that this was an ongoing feud involving illegal narcotic sales and gang activity. Although the party was held at this home, they have no reason to believe the homeowner had any involvement with the illegal activities. Police are continuing to investigate this incident. They are still asking for people to come forward with information.

Antonio Johnson Jr.

Deantrell Beard

Tyshonne Williams

