6-12-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
On Friday, Southern Seven Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region. There was 1 new recovered case. The individual is from Johnson County. S7HD reported a total of 268 cases, 157 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, as of Friday, within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 16 (12 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 15 (11 recoveries)
- 1 new recovery
Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 62 (33 recoveries)
Union: 166 (92 recoveries, 15 deaths)