Governor Parson Makes Five Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

On Friday, Governor Mike Parson made five appointments to various boards and commissions. Among the appointments was Mark Stidham of Dexter. Stidam was appointed to the Missouri 911 Service Board. He has served the City of Dexter since 1997. In his role as City Administrator, he oversees the Police, Fire, Street, Water, Waste Water, Sanitation, and Parks and Recreation Departments. He also advises the Airport and Library Boards. Previously, he served four years on the Board of Aldermen. Stidham has also served on several other state and local organizations, including the Regional Homeland Security Oversite Committee, the Missouri Municipal League, the Transportation Advisory Council, the City Managers Association, the Blue Ribbon Citizens Committee on Missouri Transportation Needs, and the Endowment Trust for Three Rivers College. He received a formal education in forestry and industrial relations from the National Hardwood Lumber Association in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dr. Jeffrey Coughenour, of Columbia, was appointed to the State Board of Health and Senior Services.

Dr. Patrice Komoroski, of Weldon Spring, was appointed to the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee.

Randy Little, of Republic, was appointed to the State Fair Commission.

Mike Snider, of Liberty, was also appointed to the Missouri 911 Service Board.

