Monday, June 15th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Florida court records show that a fight over directional arrows on the floor of a Goodwill store ended with a pair of shoppers under arrest for battery. 29-year-old Jenna Sims was inside the Tampa-area thrift store when she got into a confrontation with 50-year-old Paul Turner “over the floor directions due to COVID-19.”

As part of Goodwill Industries’ Coronavirus safety measures, one-way aisles have been established to allow patrons to more easily maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals. Cops say that Sims was upset upon spotting Turner going the wrong way in an aisle.

During an ensuing argument, Sims allegedly struck Turner “about his body, head, and face.” Turner responded by shoving Sims away. Sims and Turner were each arrested for battery, a misdemeanor, and booked into the Pinellas County jail. They were both released from custody after posting $500 bond.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!