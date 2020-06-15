SAFE Kit Shipping Events Held in St. Francois and New Madrid Counties

Two SAFE Kit Initiative shipping events were held at the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office and New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Each shipping event gathered untested sexual assault kits from neighboring agencies to then send to the private lab to be tested. In total, 30 untested sexual assault kits were gathered and shipped from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office and 52 kits were gathered and shipped from the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office has also been in contact with the lab in Virginia that processes the results of the untested sexual assault kits submitted through the SAFE Kits Initiative, and each step of the testing chain is continuing at normal pace. The lab has been deemed an essential business, and Marshall University, which conducts technical review of the lab results, are also continuing to work at normal pace. No slowdown in testing is expected, and the previous timeline should hold.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!